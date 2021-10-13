I am writing to recommend Robin Folkerts for the Derby Board of Education.
I have known Robin for over 20 years as a colleague in Derby USD 260. I have seen her firsthand as an outstanding educator, reading coach, instructional coordinator and currently vice president on the Board of Education.
She knows our district – she’s committed to our community and she has a passion to advocate for our staff and students. Her expertise and knowledge of our school system make her a definite asset to the decision-making team on our Board of Education.
Please join me in giving Robin Folkerts your vote for Board of Education on Nov. 2.
SHERRY REED
Derby, Kansas
