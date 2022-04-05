This is to inform the public of nefarious actions taken by our new Derby Board of Education majority to exact revenge on those who speak out against them.
First, a little background. The Derby district has completed a five-year strategic plan and is using the information recently gained from focus groups to inform the next plan. An independent company facilitates the process. A call for 40 volunteers went out. A total of 67 responses were received. Categories were established and the administrative team created a balanced committee that reflected all segments and views of our community. The slate was presented to the board on March 22 for the formality of their approval. Michael Blankenship said he needed more time to peruse the list. Andy Watkins added he had someone ask why they were not included in the Retiree/Senior Citizen category, and he wanted a different person on the Classified category and someone from “big business.” Our superintendent suggested adding those three persons to those categories. Andy Watkins insisted the number remain at 40. The vote was 4-3.
Fast forward to the March 28 BOE meeting. Our superintendent presented the slate and a reminder to the board that there would be plenty of opportunities for those not on the original list to serve on committees formed by the Steering committee. The independent facilitator had confirmed that adding three to the slate was acceptable.
At this point, most reasonable folks would say, “Well great!” and vote to approve the slate with the three additions. That would be correct IF we were dealing with “reasonable” people who only want to serve their community and not exact revenge on those who express disagreement with them.
Despite the objections of the three experienced board members who reminded them that instead of being inclusive of our community they were excluding willing participants and were, in fact, pitting individuals against each other, the vote was 4-3 in favor of retaliation against me and Michelle May. Both of us have addressed the board recently to call them out for egregious actions.
Please remember that elections have consequences, especially if you do not vote. Turnout in the most recent election was abysmally low. We can do better Derby.
