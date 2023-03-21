Derby Community Family Services (and Food Pantry) want to thank all who have held food drives, made monetary contributions or given volunteer hours to help us out. Thank you so very much for making it possible for us to help others. We couldn’t do it without your support. A special thank you to the following (and to many other organizations and individuals who have made contributions):
USD 260, Derby Post Office, Derby Chamber of Commerce, DRC, American Legion Family Post 408, Derby Lions, Derby Rotary, El Paso Rebekah Lodge, Citizens Bank, Wheat State Insurance, Senior Center, All About Fitness, 350th Squadron at McConnell, Dillons, Target, Woodlawn UMC and Thrift Shop, St Andrews Episcopal, St. Mary’s, First Presbyterian, South Rock Upward Bound, Calvary Baptist, Madison Avenue UMC and Grace Communion. For more info, visit derbyfoodpantry.com.
