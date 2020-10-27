As you all know this month I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and have since recovered. As the medical community has communicated, wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing is not a guarantee to anyone that they will not catch the virus.
I reiterate once again that SARS-CoV-2, or the novel coronavirus is a dangerous virus. We need to respect the risk it brings because for some people it can become a matter of life and death. I have said that we need to be educated, understand the risk, and know how to mitigate contracting it personally. For the record, I embrace and practice careful hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask when adequate distancing is not practical. Despite my carefulness, I still caught the virus. It happens.
Doing these things helps “slow the spread” but they don’t necessarily prevent it. I’ll argue, some people with a mask on may act like they are not vulnerable. Misunderstood, the mask might give a false sense of security.
Masks are helpful but are not as effective as distancing. Masks help reduce transmission risk but they don’t eliminate it. The truth is, if you are around other people, you have some risk even if everyone is wearing a mask.
When I noticed mild cold-like symptoms, I did the right thing by quarantining at home as soon as I realized I was coming down with something. I also scheduled a COVID-19 test knowing that this virus and the common cold have a lot of the same symptoms. I felt mostly fine so going into isolation was more mental discipline than weakness. I was very glad I did the right thing when I found out I indeed had tested positive.
Similar to the mask confrontations that happen in the stores, sometimes people look down on people that get this virus. Perhaps the person that came down with COVID-19 disregarded what we hear everywhere: wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance. But perhaps they did those things and still caught it.
Sadly, there seems to be a community assumption that if you get this virus, it is your own fault. You did not do enough to protect yourself. Shame on you because you must have been reckless and don’t care about others type mentality. Even after they are officially recovered, the stigma that you could be infectious may continue.
It would be great if we could conquer this threat but, in the meantime, let’s show kindness to those that are going through it personally. Don’t look down on them or think they got what they deserve. Let’s work together for the good of our community.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.