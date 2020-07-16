One silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for me, is the fact that the shutdown affecting Hollywood has given me time to catch up on some shows that have slipped through the cracks the past year.
Wanting to follow safety guidelines as much as possible, I have suddenly found myself with plenty of time to sit down in front of the TV and unwind.
As many new shows as there have been for me to binge, I have spent an equal amount of time going back and rewatching entire series with which I am already familiar (“30 Rock,” “Community,” etc.). Why is this?
I saw an article recently that helped explain this habit. In a nutshell, it stated that in times of high stress there is a therapeutic effect in retreating to the familiar – like shows in which we already know the characters, the jokes and the outcomes.
So, in essence, these shows are comfort food. We know what we’re getting – it’s not going to blow our minds or anything – but it never fails to nourish and please us no matter how many times we consume it.
Funny enough, food television has been some of my “comfort food” during this period of time – watching the most recent season of “Top Chef” through the pandemic and host Padma Lakshmi’s new Hulu series, “Taste the Nation.”
As relaxing as it is watching a banh mi or gnocchi get made, both shows hit on a certain theme that seems extremely poignant at the moment – celebrating the heritage of different cultures.
Winning the most recent season of “Top Chef,” Melissa King excelled by embracing her heritage throughout the competition. Even when the finale took the cheftestants to Italy, the Chinese-American King did not shy away from her roots – blowing the judges away with her Chinese-Italian fusion cuisine.
“Taste the Nation” is a show built entirely around that concept. It explores immigrant cultures in communities across the United States and how their traditions and heritage are remembered through their food.
Many of the communities highlighted (from German immigrants to Iranian immigrants to Japanese immigrants) went through periods of persecution in which they had to hide that heritage. Or, in some cases, those communities faced a crisis of identity having to make new dishes tailored to their American customers – an idea explored in an episode about Chinese immigrants in San Francisco.
Lakshmi even addressed her own identity crisis during “Taste the Nation,” something she was not alone in as several interview subjects described similar efforts to assimilate into American culture.
Ultimately, those immigrants and their progeny came to realize that pursuing the American dream did not mean having to forsake their heritage entirely. They could have their cake and eat it, too – quite literally, as food is proven to be the way many of those individuals featured on the show celebrate their heritage.
Presently, tensions have been running high for a number of reasons (COVID-19, the fight for racial equality, etc.) and having different perspectives seems to mean only one thing – you’re either with me or against me.
That’s just not the case. As these shows have illustrated, America is a nation built on different perspectives. And all those immigrant groups Lakshmi spoke to came to the U.S. looking for the same thing – new opportunities (sound familiar?).
Similar to not judging a book by its cover, we should not be so quick to dismiss others just because they have different opinions or traditions. America is a melting pot after all; we’re all in this together. Looking at it through that food lens, the prominent ingredients currently being thrown in have created a bitter flavor profile. If we balance out the ingredients, though, perhaps we will come up with something more palatable – a comfort food that everyone can enjoy.
