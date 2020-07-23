The 2020 Census will count every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. Yes, every person! The U.S. Constitution mandates that this population count take place every 10 years. It has been done since 1790.
As of July 21, the City of Derby had a response rate of 73.5 percent. You’re doing good, Derby! The state and Sedgwick County were at 66 percent last week.
You are required by law to respond to the 2020 Census. We have reached that time of the year where Census takers will start knocking on doors in our area to reach those who haven’t responded yet. These federal employees will visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person. Save a Census taker a trip and respond to the Census today at 2020Census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
Census takers will have government-issued identification. Residents can confirm an employee’s identity by calling 800-852-6159. If no one is home, the Census taker will leave a notice on the door with instructions on how to respond to the Census. A reminder postcard will also be sent to households that have not responded.
Census takers will wear masks and practice social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance. All Census takers speak English, and many are bilingual.
Census data guides how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year. If 1% of the Kansas population is uncounted in the 2020 Census, the state of Kansas could miss receiving more than $600 million in federal funding over a 10-year period.
Ensure you count, ensure Derby counts, and ensure Kansas counts by participating in the 2020 Census. We have been working all year to drive this message home, so please take 10 minutes to complete your Census. We’d like to thank all those who have completed their Census. Encourage your friends and family to do so as well.
