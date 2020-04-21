Through the Derby Learning Task Force, the outstanding educators of Derby Public Schools volunteered over spring break to come up with new options to capture learning and funnel it right into the homes of their students.
A new way to connect with students and innovative models learning was designed. Thanks to the supportive community, students and educators were well equipped with print resources, online curriculum materials, and student devices to help learning continue in flexible ways to support our students and families. Our educators took that unpredictable moment in time and used the tools within their grasp to capture student learning and help the school year continue on.
While learning may look different, everyone will learn, grow and move forward. We are offering families a choice of how students engage in learning. Families can participate through paper packets completed at home, online activities completed independently or a combination of live online lessons paired with assignments. Additionally, specialized student support services and small group tutoring lessons are available to students who need them.
We are grateful for our educators’ innovativeness and commitment to rapidly develop and learn a new way to reach their students. We salute our parents – no matter how work expectations may have changed – who partner with us to support learning and ensure our kids show up for online classes and complete work. Most of all we salute our outstanding students from big to small. For it’s our amazing, curious, and brilliant students who have had their learning environment, their friendships with classmates and the world around them disrupted.
Despite these changes our students still show up at home at the kitchen table with a packet or online with their teachers and classmates, ready to grow, ready to engage with their teachers and classmates, and ready to learn. Stay safe, stay well and we look forward to seeing you soon.
