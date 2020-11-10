In 2019, Derby celebrated its 150th anniversary of being founded. It was a year of celebration and learning more about how Derby was settled and its growth.
Leading up to the celebration, throughout 2019 and continuing today, significant research and collection of historical information has been conducted.
Kristy Norman, public support services coordinator at Derby Public Library, has been gathering stories and photos from Derby residents to put together a more comprehensive history of the city.
Her work began as part of the preparations for the 150th celebration, as she worked closely with Rhonda Cott at the Derby Informer to gather material for, help compile and proofread “Celebrating Derby,” the book published by the Derby Informer to commemorate the city’s sesquicentennial. Copies of the book are available to purchase at the library and at the historical museum.
As members of the community brought old photos and records by the library to be scanned, and Kristy was searching newspaper archives for mentions of Derby, the history of the city started to come alive.
Certain names began to pop up repeatedly. Connections were made between street names and people and events. Learning about local history provided me a new perspective on our community.
I stood along the edge of the river at Warren Riverview Park in late 2018 and realized the pilings I could see marked the path of the old Washington Street bridge across the river. That made me curious about when the Market Street bridge was built. To find the answer, visit the park and read the landmark sign near the steps down to the river.
Be sure to visit the Derby history archive online at www.DerbyKSHistory.com as well. Read newspaper stories about Derby from the late 1800s and early 1900s, find out who was on the City Council in 1965, or see the works of art that won awards in the Derby 150th art show.
Do you have stories to tell or photos to share? If so, you can contact Kristy Norman at the library at 316-788-0760. She will scan photos or records of community interest to be included on the Derby history web archive. If you have items related to the city’s history, the Derby Historical Museum is always interested in adding to its collection as well.
Be curious. Learn more about Derby and its history. Visit the landmark locations around the city – you can find out where they are on the history website. Not sure where to start? Come to the library and let us help!
