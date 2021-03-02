With rampant allegations of social media companies like Facebook and Twitter censoring posted material that doesn’t align with their own political viewpoints, a number of states are starting to fight back. And that includes Kansas.
Senate Bill SB187 was introduced earlier this month by Republican Senator Dr. Mark Steffen of Hutchinson in an effort to tighten up what content social media companies can remove. As of earlier this week, the bill was in review by the Federal and State Affairs Committee.
Steffen’s bill will target the social media terms of service agreements that most users never read but do agree to. Social media companies would have to define a user agreement that does not censor political opinion or expression.
It happens by amending the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and adding limitations to what can be in a social media company’s terms of service. This way consumers would be protected from censorship under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act when they create an account.
The bill would also allow the Kansas Attorney General to sue the offending company for violations. Private individuals could do so as well to seek relief. Fines could be as much as $10,000 per violation.
When defending their rights to censor, social media giants have been able to fall back on a Federal U.S. Code. It allows the restriction of access or availability of material that is deemed to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable.
I guess political and religious opinions are now defined as “otherwise objectionable.”
Our British friends might just refer to all this as a “sticky wicket.” I say just chalk it up as more mind control that social media fatheads think is fair. But as the law stands today, they may be right.
What makes progress with this issue more difficult is the delicate approach necessary toward anything that limits free speech and what that is. Free speech will always be one of the primary reasons we have the freedoms we do today. But the power and magnitude social media has to limit the content of legitimate users is concerning, especially if it gets out of control.
I appreciate Senator Steffen’s attempt to address the problem. And I encourage all of our state officials to look at the issue. Other states are taking similar approaches to stop unjustified censorship. And if any positive results come from the actions, it may just be a band-aid for now.
Of course, other approaches might even be more effective at keeping Facebook and Twitter in check. Maybe if millions of people across the country sign off of social media permanently and spend more time interacting face-to-face with family and friends that would help. And in more ways than one.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.