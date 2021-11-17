This week is American Education Week. This celebration, which began in 1921, is always held the week before Thanksgiving. Originally co-sponsored by the National Education Association and the American Legion, the goal of American Education Week is to present everyone with an opportunity to celebrate public education and honor all of the individuals who ensure that every student receives a quality education.
I believe that American Education Week is crucial year after year because it focuses not only on teachers, but the entire team of people who work in our public schools. Bus drivers. Custodians. Teachers. Paraprofessionals. Nurses. Social Workers. Psychologists. OTs and PTs. Speech pathologists. Support staff. Administrators. These amazing educators work continuously, stretching but not breaking, and deserve to be honored because they are all individuals who are making a difference in ensuring that every child receives a quality education.
School staff strive to provide education to ensure that every student continually grows and learns. Education support professionals go beyond anything we have seen before as they work to meet the needs of our students. They continue to keep our students safe, healthy and ready to learn. Substitute educators serve as a bridge to provide continued education to children in the temporary absence of regular classroom educators. Administrators play a huge role in supporting teachers, staff and students as they do this work. The executive board of DNEA appreciates the strong working relationship we have built with leadership throughout the district. It is unique. As educators working together to educate our students in a safe environment, their shared contributions are indispensable.
Educators could not do this without the support of parents who take an active role in their students’ education each day. Parents work with their students every night. They engage in their children’s schools by serving on SITE Councils and as part of Parent-Teacher Organizations. Parents and other local community members support our public schools in a variety of ways. Some join school staff in serving on district committees. Several serve as elected members of our Board of Education. Some work to provide tokens of appreciation for staff, as well as provide additional funding opportunities for educators. This collaboration, support and appreciation is a crucial component to student success.
Thank you, educators, for your service. Thank you, community members, for your support of public schools. I hope you know there are people around you who appreciate you and the essential role you play in education. You can also look around you and see colleagues and community members who you appreciate for the work they do. Our collective efforts provide an essential foundation for opportunity and civic engagement, serving as a pathway to success for every student. You have my sincere appreciation for the work you do.
JOEL ADDIS
President, Derby National
Education Association
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.