Over the past four years, we as a community have been fortunate to grow and expand our parks system. This fall, we have another great opportunity to do the same. It’s my pleasure to talk about our newest addition to our parks system, our first ever dog park located at Decarsky Park!
You will find Decarsky Park by following Rock Road south past Chet Smith and turning at the new stop light at Line Drive. You can’t see the park from the road, but there is a treasure hidden back there.
This dog park encompasses three acres of lawns for both large and small dogs, agility course with six obstacles, water bubblers, a washing station to clean off your dog, drinking fountain, shade structures, a dock and eight-foot-deep pond for four-legged retrieval training (sorry, no humans are allowed), benches and artificial turf.
The park entry is split into two access points that provide for bypass space in case there is an unruly dog. In the case of misbehaving dogs, two penalty boxes are provided for those who need a timeout and a change of behavior.
We anticipate many visitors, both two- and four-legged. Please be respectful of other owners and their dogs. Please pick up your dog’s waste. We provide bags and trash cans for easy cleanup. If someone has been neglectful, please go the extra mile and pick it up. Much like golfers repairing ball marks on a golf green, they repair their own, plus one. If everyone does their part, the park will be enjoyable for everyone.
The dog park will be closed on Monday mornings for weekly maintenance (or on Tuesdays following a holiday or inclement weather on Monday). We need time to mow, weed, and fix any issues. We ask in advance for your patience, understanding and cooperation as this allows staff to prepare the park for your next visit.
I invite you to come and enjoy the sunshine, passing clouds and wide open spaces with your favorite canine(s). I’m willing to bet you will rekindle old friendships and make new ones. It’s time to let the dogs out! Enjoy!
