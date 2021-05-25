Like many people, I was caught up in graduation festivities earlier this month, with a cousin graduating from high school and a number of close friends earning their college degrees.
On the way to my cousin’s graduation party in Abilene with my mom and my sister, we came to a shared realization. The month of May – whether there are graduates to celebrate or not – tends to be a hectic time for all of us.
My mom and sister are both teachers, so they are typically caught up in the whirlwind that is the end of the school year. Me? Though I have had a reprieve from the full brunt the last several years, the craziness finally caught back up with me in 2021, as I am currently wading knee deep through the quagmire that is the spring sports championship season.
For the most part, I had put my sportswriting days behind me, but just when I thought I was out they pulled me back in – with our previous sports editor, Adam, making the move to pursue a new career opportunity last month.
While we look for a replacement to fill Adam’s quite large shoes (both figuratively and literally), I am pulling double duty on the news and sports side of things. It’s made for quite the interesting month of May, to say the least, as we at The Informer are also currently working on a special publication highlighting the upcoming Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest and recently wrapped up this year’s graduate salute.
Speaking of saluting graduates, I want to shout out Blake Chadwick for the freelance work he has taken on to help with sports coverage. Between the efforts of him, our roster of freelance writers and in-house staff members, I feel like I’ve been able to maintain a shred of my sanity (and I know I’m not the only one with a crazy May schedule).
Thanks to Adam, I also felt like I was not going into the situation blind. I don’t think I have to tell you, the readers, how genuine his passion for Derby athletics was. Between that and the list of story ideas he left behind, the game plan was in place.
As anyone in the know will tell you, those plans can change frequently with spring sports in Kansas, so I am grateful there hasn’t been too much schedule juggling – because there was already plenty to try and follow. I thank the coaches, too, for helping me try to keep up with all of it.
Now, though, the final push is upon us in state championship week. Derby is well represented, too, with three golfers competing in Winfield on May 24, more than a dozen Panthers taking part in the state track meet on May 27 and the baseball team set to begin state competition that same day.
Call me a glutton for punishment, but I look forward to the wild finish – particularly with state track. I don’t expect the same intensity following just one team (compared to covering three at once like I have previously), but I’ll welcome that, too.
It’s certainly been a lot to keep up with, but I have enjoyed getting to share the stories of a baseball team eyeing a state title, a swim team on the rise, the continued accolades of the most recent Panther quarterback and more. Now, if June were a little less crazy, I wouldn’t complain either.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.