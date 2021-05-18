Occasionally when someone asks what I do for a living and I tell them I own and publish a newspaper, a sudden look of gloom or despair crosses their face. It’s as if they feel sorry for me or wonder how I’m even still alive.
After the horror of my answer passes and the person gets up the nerve to ask me a follow-up question, it usually comes out something like this – “Isn’t that hard since no one reads newspapers anymore?” (And, of course, I have been waiting for just that question).
I usually ask them next if they keep up with local news, sports, entertainment events, school activities, community issues and more. And how do they do that?
The answer is, many times, on their computer, phone, tablet or digital device. And they even admit that they do look at a newspaper now and then. I ask them what the source was that distributed that information.
After you get past Facebook or Twitter and explain those are only platforms that are used to get you to the source, it all begins to sink in. Soon I’ll hear, “Oh sure, that is you guys.” Then a look of relief may cross their face and they realize maybe I’m not really a glutton for punishment because I operate a newspaper.
The biggest problem our industry has today is maybe the word “newspapers.” The first thing a majority of people think of when you say newspaper is the printed version. Today, newspapers have evolved with digital news and both print and digital together are reaching more people than most Americans realize.
The Kansas Press Association recently released an independent study of newspaper readership by adults in Kansas. The study looks at media usage and purchase behavior as well. And to say the least, news and content delivered by digital and print newspapers leads the way in Kansas.
First off, the study indicated that every month 1.9 million active consumers read print or digital newspapers. There are more than 1.6 million digital newspaper readers, or 72%, and 1.4 million print readers, or 63%. And 52% read both.
Across Kansas 82% of adults read print or digital newspapers for trusted content and advertising.
Oftentimes people think only older people read the newspaper. Certainly, when you talk about print only, the numbers are a little heavier in the middle/upper demographics. But add in the massive amount of digital audience and overall numbers dominate with Kansas adults ages 18 to 34 at 80%, 35 to 64 at 83%, and 65+ at 83%.
Community newspapers are the primary source for community-impacting news and events. This includes areas of news on schools, local candidates and issues, crime and safety, entertainment and high school sports. In the study, newspaper percentages dominated over other news and information sources that included TV, radio and other websites.
I could continue to share much more about the power of newspaper in digital and print forms with consumers and advertisers. Overall, the study is another form of proof that newspapers are not going away. They remain a valid source of the information Kansas readers and consumers need and expect.
Over the recent years, I have educated many people who come to me with concerns over the fact that I own and operate a newspaper. Newspapers aren’t the same as they were 25, 50 or 100 years ago. But there is no question that print and digital newspapers have evolved. And together they lead the way in serving the communities they are in.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.