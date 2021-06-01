The DRC is currently accepting registrations for summer programs and so far the response from the community has been overwhelming. We are already seeing high numbers and encourage you to explore our many program options for the summer. With our online registration system you can register conveniently at home or anywhere with the DerbyrecGo mobile app. It’s so nice to be dealing with good old-fashioned recreation issues. Do we have enough staff? Have we ordered enough supplies? Will someone answer the phones ringing off the hook! In our business these are what we jokingly consider “good problems.”
Rock River Rapids opened Memorial Day. The park is open from 12:30-7:00 p.m. for daily admissions and it’s a great time to consider a season pass. We are currently reserving times for our birthday celebrations known as Otter Parties. On June 17 we will be hosting our World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event. Parks across the world will have one swimming lesson at the exact same time to create the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson. Registration for fitness classes in the Lazy River are also currently open.
We have added new “camp” formats in our art and cooking programs. These are themed week-long camps available throughout June and July. We are also offering a horseback riding camp in June and another in July. Speaking of camp, we are hosting a family camp-out at Warren Riverview Park on June 11 with hot dogs, smores, storytelling around the fire, music and games. Families provide their own tent and sleeping bags.
The DRC will be hosting two USSSA girls softball tournaments at the new Decarsky Park facility. The Hawaiian Hit festival will take place from June 4-6 and the Kansas “C” State tournament is June 18-20. Registrations are being taken now. Join us at High Park for the “Toss Like a Boss” cornhole tournament during the Derby BBQ festival on June 11. All of these events should bring lots of visitors into town.
Of course there are hundreds of other opportunities to have fun this summer. From art to sports, fitness, aquatics, special events, culinary classes and much more. You can find out about them all at www.derbyrec.com. As always we will work to maintain fun and safe environments throughout the summer and we hope to be part of making your summer a memorable one!
