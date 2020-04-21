Reporter’s log, day 136 (at least it feels like it) of life in the times of COVID-19. What to do to feel some sense of normalcy?
While I realize I’m luckier than many to still be working a normal 9-5 in these crazy times, I am trying to do my part in helping slow the spread of coronavirus. That means the office and my home are basically the only two locations I’ve seen on a regular basis over the past month (with some exceptions).
I think the monotony is starting to drive everyone a little stir crazy, so what can we do to break that up?
Personally, social media has helped somewhat – whether video conferencing with friends or participating in virtual game nights – and I am grateful for that. However, it’s just not the real thing. No matter how much I enjoy these online social interactions, I can’t help myself pining somewhat to experience them IRL.
At these times, I find myself doing something that may seem a bit extreme – creating a bucket list. Yes, I know what typical circumstances surround the creation of a bucket list, but list-making seems a fitting way to pass the time while stay-at-home orders are in place. Plus, once this coronavirus threat kicks the bucket (see how I flipped it?), I’ll be ready to go out and experience the world again and maybe find a little extra enjoyment in these routine activities:
Going to a concert
Live music holds a lot of meaning to me and is something I find myself missing quite a bit under current circumstances.
Already, I have seen two concerts I was set to attend postponed due to COVID-19, not to mention the cancellation of Riverfest – featuring one of the most enticing musical line-ups since I moved back to the area.
There’s something to be said for the thrill of a live show and its unpredictability. Just being in the crowd, there’s a certain palpable energy around you and I look forward to a time when we can get back to sharing that unique communal experience at concerts.
Sitting down and eating INSIDE a restaurant
I once made a New Year’s Resolution to try a different dish at every restaurant I visited that year, so it’s safe to say I’m an adventurous eater.
While I am all for the suspension of tableside service as a safety precaution, I can’t help but be a little saddened that I can’t fully explore the Derby dining scene at this time. Believe me, though, I’ll be ready when the restaurants fully reopen.
Playing sand volleyball
Since taking the job in Derby, I’ve been out to High Park a few times – both for work and for play. Each time, my eyes have been drawn to the sand volleyball court – especially since the restrictions on equipment use were put into place.
Having played regularly over the course of the last few summers, sand volleyball has become a fond pastime and fun way to spend time with friends. Seeing the court empty saddens me, but I have hope there will be time for plenty of games yet to come.
There will come a time again when we can live life to the fullest. Right now, it’s understandable to want to err on the side of caution. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own lists and be fully prepared to take advantage of them when the time comes. Carpe diem, right?
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.