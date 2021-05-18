For 28 years, the Derby Community Foundation has been in the business of helping people help others. There is no better example of this than the 15 scholarship funds administered by the Community Foundation which totaled nearly $90,000 in 2021. All of these scholarships were established with the DCF by Derby area residents or organizations that share the desire to help youth and invest in our community.
Yes, I use the word “invest” in reference to scholarships. By definition, “invest” is to put money to use, by expenditure or purchase, in something offering potential profitable returns. Creating a scholarship fund, or really any type of fund, with the Derby Community Foundation, is an investment that will yield the profitable return of strengthening the Derby area and beyond.
This year’s scholarships invested in the future by supporting the education of Derby area youth who plan to pursue the following careers: high school band teacher, speech-language pathologist, aeronautical engineer, lawyer (specifically, U.S. Attorney for the Justice Department), automotive mechanic, opera singer, dental hygienist, elementary school teacher, graphic designer, nutritionist, architect, industrial engineer, medical lab technician, nurse (specifically, for a mission organization like Doctors Without Borders), physical therapist, and doctor.
I can’t think of a better way to invest in the future prosperity of our community, state, nation, and world, than by supporting the educational pursuits of our young people. A very famous American, Benjamin Franklin, agrees with me: “An investment in education always pays the highest returns. No other investment yields as great a return as the investment in education. An educated workforce is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy. An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”
We are so proud to be able to act as fund administrator for 15 scholarship programs which have grown from one $500 scholarship 25 years ago to the nearly $90,000 that was awarded in 2021. So, the next time you’re looking to make an investment, contact the Derby Community Foundation and we’ll help you create a lasting investment in this place that we call home.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.