It’s ironic how I checked my weather app multiple times daily as we harvested wheat in June. We wanted to get the crop out of the fields before the summer storms rolled in, which always offer the potential of damaging hail or winds and could put harvest on hold while things would need to dry up.

Now that harvest is over, I check my weather app multiple times daily to see if there is a small chance of rain or lower temperatures in the July forecast.

