In celebration of Women’s History Month, I picked up a “lift a flap” book entitled “Baby Feminists” for my granddaughter, Lucy. Lift the flaps on each page to meet icons like activists Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, astronaut Dr. Mae Jamison, and tennis player Billie Jean King as adorable infants and toddlers. While these renowned feminists are important, I want Lucy to learn about a group of “heartland” women who made local history by improving the status of women during the 1970s.
In the book “Radiating Like a Stone: Wichita Women and the 1970s Feminist Movement,” compiled and edited by Myrne Roe, 79 women share their stories and experiences during a time when women yearned for freedom and opportunities not afforded them. These women include:
• Liz Hicks, a pharmacist, who was dedicated to improving disparity of women’s average wages – at the time, women in the U.S. only earned 59 cents to the dollar men made.
• Texanita Rondle, who went door to door informing women of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act which made it unlawful for a creditor to discriminate against any applicant on the basis of sex or marital status.
• Natasha Matson Fife and Bonnie Bing who were the first WSU Athletic Director and Assistant AD for Women’s sports, working with a budget of $1,500 before Title XI passed in 1972.
• Priscilla Zadoka who co-founded the Mid-America All Indian Center.
• Joan Brusset Cole who was the first woman appointed to the Kansas Mental Health Association Board of Directors during a time when women’s mental health issues were “swept under the rug.”
• Elvira Valenzula Crocker who was the catalyst for a successful effort to open the Garden City Municipal Swimming Pool to Hispanics.
• Nola Foulston who was the first (and only) woman elected Sedgwick County District Attorney.
• Myrne Roe who, among other things, founded the YWCA’s Women’s Crisis Center.
I will share my well-worn copy of “Radiating Like a Stone” with Lucy someday. I will teach her that women of my generation stand on the shoulders
of these women. We owe them our thanks. Every one of them fought for equality for women and men, and as the “Baby Feminist” book puts it, “and, baby … so can you!”
