While December should have been about celebrating the holidays and seeing family, the U.S. House of Representatives unfortunately spent a majority of the month pushing forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.
Sadly, the impeachment was not about evidence, the rule of law or the Constitution. Instead, the articles of impeachment passed by the U.S. House of Representatives were the culmination of a desire by many House Democrats to impeach President Trump which began the day he was sworn in.
Despite the standards called for by Speaker Pelosi, this impeachment was completely partisan and without compelling evidence. The articles of impeachment were the first in history passed by only one party, with no Republicans voting to impeach, two Democrats voting against article one, three Democrats voting against article two, and one Democrat voting present on both articles.
I voted against impeaching President Trump and will continue standing with the millions of Kansans and Americans who voted for Donald Trump and who are against these reckless articles of impeachment.
Thankfully the day after impeaching the President, the House gave President Trump and the American people a great victory by passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with a vote of 385-41. This was indeed a bipartisan agreement, with 193 Democrats and 192 Republicans voting yea, and 38 Democrats and two Republicans voting nay.
As I have said for more than a year, passing the USMCA is great news for Kansas and our country.
The journey to this day was longer and harder than it should have been. For too long, the USMCA took a back seat to partisan politics, causing farmers, ranchers, and workers to miss out on economic growth and jobs as the House prioritized impeachment over this trade deal. However, we now take a giant step forward to finally making the USMCA a reality.
I thank President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for their leadership to follow through on another campaign promise and negotiate this critical deal for all Americans.
While impeachment has been divisive in Congress and our country, my hope for the new year is that the House can get back to work on priorities like the USMCA and others to improve the Fourth District and our country.
Ron Estes is a 5th generation Kansan and represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means.
