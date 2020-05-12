Once upon a time in the realm of Derby there was a great castle of knowledge and creativity. All the villagers of Derby traveled to the castle for answers to their questions, guidance on their quests, and stories to share amongst their families. This great castle was known as the Library.
But one day, a terrible sickness threatened the realm, and the villagers retreated into their homes. The king of the Library was forced to close the castle doors.
The king knew that summer was upon them, a marvelous time for the castle, but with the sickness looming, he feared that summer at the Library wouldn’t be the same. The summer campaign to Imagine Your Story inspired the king to call upon the Imagineers, valiant librarians who would bring magic to the castle once more.
And now, the Imagineers have developed a plan to inspire the Derby villagers this summer.
Readers will still be able to embark on the summer reading quest by signing up and tracking their reading virtually on Beanstack. Readers are encouraged to sign up now and will have from May 26 to July 26 to complete their quest. Finishers will earn prizes including a new book.
Little knights from infant to preschool age are invited to Tiny Tales programs hosted on Facebook Live, including Family Fun Challenges and Once Upon a Time Storytimes. A Storywalk Adventure will also be held this summer outside on the Library sidewalk.
Though villagers can’t view them in person, the talented summer bards will host virtual Imagine It Performances by sharing their shows on Facebook Live primarily on Tuesdays or Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Young squires entering K-5th grade can pick up weekly crafts at the library and join the Facebook Adventures Plus events for craft demos and STEAM projects. Tween Chapter a Day Club will be featured on Facebook Live, and writers are invited to join the Imagine a Tale Short Story Challenge. Knights-in-training (3- to 7-year-olds) can prep their bodies and minds at Once upon a Yoga on Facebook Live.
Teen squires entering 6th-12th grade can pick up weekly crafts and tune into Teen Tuesdays on Facebook Live for book talks and trivia. Squires in pursuit of filmmaking can enroll in the Mythical Moviecraft Online Course to create their own film.
Brave knights can join the online Murder of the Monster Slayer Murder Mystery, and young bards can tell tales in the Once Upon a Writer Challenge. Artists may submit their work to the Mirror Mirror on the Wall Art Show held in July. Villagers of Derby are invited to view the summer scrolls on our website for details.
Though things at the Library seem different this year, all of us at the castle hope you will join us this summer in imagining a great story.
