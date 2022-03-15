“Field of Dreams” is one of my favorite movies of all time. In that movie, Terence Mann, played by James Earl Jones, says the iconic phrase, ‘People will come, Ray. They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom.’ Whenever I hear that, I can’t help but think that Iowans thought the same thing when voting to legalize sports gambling in 2019.
A sin. A waste of money. A source of entertainment. Whatever you want to call it, sports gambling has officially come out of ‘Sin City’ and onto the agenda of state senates.
As sports fans are gearing up for March Madness and watching all the conference tournaments or selection shows, there is always one PSA that stands out: Don’t Bet On It.
You don’t need a master’s degree to know what this is hinting at, with the PSA acting as the NCAA’s way to somewhat distance themselves from one of the reasons March is so built up.
I happened to be in Iowa around the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, for no particular reason, and I was astonished by how many people did come to Iowa. The line just to get to the kiosk or betting window at the sportsbook went into the casino’s lobby.
Sports gambling has been on a fast track to becoming more accepted around the United States. Even professional leagues are teaming up with sportsbooks to be the official partner of each league and run countless commercials during media timeouts.
Although, the NFL is going to be at a crossroads after suspending Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a full season after betting on games while he was ‘away from the team to focus on mental health.’ I am not advocating for Ridley because it is stupid for a player or head coach to bet on games in the league he is employed under or on a team he is contractually associated with. But, it is interesting to see the double standard as the NFL is rolling in the money from these sportsbook partners.
The one year punishment for Ridley seemed significantly watered down compared to barring someone from the Hall of Fame, like all-time hit leader Pete Rose.
Networks have started promoting their sportsbook partners during primetime games with free-to-play contests like predicting the spread, over/under or prop bets on how many assists a player might have. It is almost a poorly disguised ploy to get people into the door of the vast world of sports wagering.
The bigwig networks in sports like ESPN and Fox Sports One show the over/under, money lines and spreads on their bottomlines and have shows dedicated to it. Even the Associated Press squeezes in spreads in game previews and stories. So whether you like it or not, it is here.
I know there are people that really struggle with the addictive thrill of winning a bet, which can lead to unnecessary wagers and it is often the person you think of when you think of sports betting. But what we are seeing is that there are some people out there that take calculated risks within their limits and do a lot of research before putting money on the line. These people see sports gambling as a source of entertainment, just like someone would go to a high-end dinner followed by a movie with a drink and popcorn.
The thing is, Kansas is inching closer to legalizing sports gambling, and I think casinos like the Kansas Star are counting down the days until it becomes legal.
Some parts of the Sunflower State are preparing for the upcoming decisions by the Kansas Senate. In November, DraftKings announced a partnership with Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City to give Kansas access to sports wagering whenever the decision is made.
Even Jake Reid, the President and CEO of Sporting Kansas City, said that SKC would be “incredibly supportive of in-stadium sports betting opportunities” in an interview with Alex Gold of 610 Sports Radio on Feb. 23. It often gets forgotten, but Children’s Mercy Park is located in Kansas City, Kan., just a four-minute drive from Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.
I am far from a political expert, but I think this could be a big win for the state and could generate some much-needed funds in state tax revenue off sports gambling and maybe bring more intrigue to the Sunflower State. It has worked for Iowa as in late 2021, an Iowa news station, Local 5 News, reported that the state has brought in nearly $8 million in state tax revenue in its first two years of legalizing sports betting amid a pandemic.
Look, I love Kansas, but I don’t know how many people around the United States are as attracted to the flatlands as I am. I think if Kansas legalized sports betting, it could create some extra funds to help rebound from the pandemic and possibly bring out-of-state money into the budget. If Kansas can get a bill passed soon, it would already be a step ahead of some of its Midwest neighbors like Oklahoma or Missouri.
Regardless of how you feel about the topic, there is a tangible, money-making opportunity for Kansas and the odds are pretty good that it could happen sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.