Recently, my fellow reporter Daniel Caudill reintroduced himself to the Derby community on these very opinion pages. Having taken on a new role as managing editor myself, that inspired me to share a little bit of my story and why I value community journalism.
Growing up, I remember my dad and grandfather reading the newspaper religiously (particularly the sports section). Seeing that and bonding with them by talking about or watching sports, the seeds were planted.
As I went through high school and began to think about college majors and potential careers, my love for writing was at the center of that – as was my growing love of sports. Never a standout athlete, my dreams of a professional baseball career were pretty much dashed. But writing about professional baseball players? Hey, there was an idea, and a journalism degree became my next logical step.
Truth be told, the lack of coverage our school received in my hometown paper also helped pave my path to becoming a community journalist. While attending the University of Kansas, whenever I told anyone I was from Salina I got the same question every time – South or Central? It was the newspaper all over again – as my alma mater of Sacred Heart High School seemed to be a mere afterthought.
Getting my first job out of college in Holton (just north of Topeka), those experiences came flooding back and shaped my early career. Once I started in Holton, I came to learn of its football prowess – something those in nearby Mulvane and Rose Hill may know from experience.
While Holton was at the heart of our coverage, there were two other high schools in the area – Jackson Heights and Royal Valley – it was my job to write about as the sports reporter. Maybe it was the fact that it was also a 2A school (like Sacred Heart), but I was drawn especially to Jackson Heights.
Knowing what it felt like to be overlooked, I made it my mission to pay equal attention to Jackson Heights and Royal Valley as well. I gave Holton its well-deserved due, but I know the other schools appreciated the attention and I eventually got to enjoy their successes as well.
Switching to straight news when I took a job in Newton, I continued to seek out the stories that meant the most to the community and that’s what I hope to continue doing in Derby.
Through the years, I’ve had the chance to tell some amazing stories. I’ve reminisced with a gentleman who played baseball against Satchel Paige. I’ve gotten to hear how one school’s old playground slide made it halfway around the world to bring joy to children in Africa.
Here in Derby, relatively speaking, I’m just getting started. However, I’ve enjoyed the stories I’ve been able to tell and the experiences I’ve gotten to be a part of so far – from witnessing Derby football’s run to the 2020 state title to experiencing the modified A Taste of Derby to sustaining myself on puffy tacos from Mexi-Kan Kitchen at least once a week since it opened.
Back when I started, I said I looked forward to getting to experience all that the community has to offer. What I’ve experienced so far has been pretty good, and I look forward to telling you more about the great things going on in Derby in the years to come.
