If someone asked you why you are Derby Proud, what would you say? I think the answer is different for everyone.
When I drive or walk through Derby, I see many things that make me proud. The cleanliness, green spaces, and walking paths are just a few.
When I pick up my son from school and see students wearing Derby green on Friday, that makes me proud.
When I see the work put in by city employees on a daily basis or when preparing for big events like the Derby BBQ & Music Fest or July 4 celebration, that makes me proud.
When I tell people I’m from Derby, and they have a kind thing to say about my community, that makes me proud.
When I see people volunteering their time to make Derby a better place (and there are hundreds or more who do so), that makes me proud.
Earlier this month, seven people were interviewed and told us why they are Derby Proud.
A common theme throughout all the answers was community. They feel like they have a place in the community and believe the Derby community is special. If you’d like to view the video, visit DerbyKS.com/DerbyProud.
Thank you to all those who make Derby what it is today. Business owners, volunteers, teachers, coaches, police officers, firefighters, elected officials, students and more. The people are what make Derby a community. The contributions and dedication of Derbyites are what make this community special.
We invite you to share your Derby Proud story. Visit DerbyKS.com/DerbyProud to share your thoughts, photos or video. We will use these items on our social media accounts and website as part of the Derby Proud community marketing campaign.
We have Derby Proud t-shirts and stickers for sale at the Derby Public Library. We invite you to use #DerbyProud on your social media accounts when posting about your community. We invite you to tell the world why you are Derby Proud.
