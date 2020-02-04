The Derby Recreation Commission completed a facility renovation of its Recreation Center in 2013. As part of that renovation, fitness and activity studio space was greatly increased but unfortunately space formerly used for DRC art programs was lost. Since that time, the DRC’s art programs have found various spaces to use including Derby Schools, the Senior Center and others. Although art programs continued, the DRC knew in the best interest of the community, it needed a permanent home for the arts.
Several years ago, an opportunity presented itself when the Derby School District made the former sixth grade cafeteria, central kitchen and special education building available. The building just so happened to be across the street from the Derby Recreation Center making it very appealing to the Commission.
After working through some obstacles and multiple partnership discussions with the Derby Historical Society and City of Derby, the DRC set its vision on creating plans and designs for a modern facility with new and innovative forms of art.
Because of the Derby Historical Society’s committed dedication and involvement in this project, multiple parties agreed this facility should be named the Hubbard Arts Center after Charlie Hubbard, a former Derby teacher, Superintendent of Schools, former History Museum Board member and passionate community and arts supporter.
Using the City’s bonding authority, the City and DRC executed a lease agreement in which the DRC will pay off the debt for the renovations over an extended period of time. The DRC Board and staff developed a plan for a 2.5 million dollar renovation of the building for a comprehensive, community art facility. The Commission is pleased to report construction is nearing completion in late February, accomplishing a five-year process from concept to completion. The DRC will occupy the building and begin operations for its spring session.
The Hubbard Arts Center will provide multiple forms of art. Traditional art programs such as pottery, glass fusing, painting, sculpture, carving, photography, adult and youth dance, theatre, and DIY projects will all be offered.
However, another art form this facility will provide is a culinary arts kitchen. The kitchen will be a central location for various cooking programs such as instant pot, healthy eating, quick breakfasts, fine cooking and kids in the kitchen, to name a few. Participants will have the opportunity to relax and unwind while learning to cook well and eat healthy.
Another form of art and amenity that may appeal to all ages is the sound and visual studio, used for music, voice recording, podcasts, DJ mixing, and digital media such as video recording and editing. The DRC is among leaders in the state to offer such a program in the Parks and Recreation industry. Eventually the DRC hopes to add video shooting capabilities with cameras, broadcasting and video editing equipment, and more. This particular space will meet kids and adults where they play, connecting in a creative way we haven’t previously attempted.
The DRC will use the Hubbard Arts Center not only as a home for the arts, but rather a springboard to propel arts throughout the entire Derby community.
While we anticipate a thriving art culture at the Hubbard Arts Center, we hope to use that as an opportunity to partner and work with others. Raising funds for
the arts, developing community events, public art installations,
and developing adult and youth artists in the community will
make that goal sustainable over time.
By sustaining classical art forms and pursuing newer concepts of art such as culinary arts and electronic sound and video, we hope to meet artists, young and old, where they can be most fulfilled and make art an integral part of our community.
We hope to see you soon at our community’s latest example of intergovernmental cooperation!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.