It’s only fitting to ask a sportswriter what his hopes are athletically for his kids.
I can’t even begin to explain how many times I’ve fielded a question similar to this. People see me at various events and the brainstorming begins.
What I’ve come to understand is that this situation has almost nothing to do with me and that’s the way it’s supposed to be.
I grew up with aspirations of some day playing professional baseball or football, thinking I’d don the uniforms of the Kansas City Royals or Green Bay Packers. A kid can dream, right? My brothers and I did virtually every sport under the sun and had a blast competing in recreation leagues and school leagues as we got older.
Now as a 6-foot-4, 200-pound freshman in high school, I was bombarded by other people’s thoughts as to why I should or should not play a certain sport.
There were days where I loved everything about the sports I played. As I got older and saw the commitment it would take to compete at the highest level, I knew I’d be doing myself and my potential teammates a disservice by continuing to play. I just didn’t have that fight in me.
Those feelings didn’t take away any part of my interest in sports. Instead, I channeled those thoughts toward a career in sports journalism. It has worked well for me and I’m fortunate to be in the position I am today.
With a family of my own now, attention has turned toward my son, even at 16 months of age.
As a sports fan, baseball has always been a big passion of mine. In my time away from work, I study it far more than any other sport collegiately or professionally.
Should my son play baseball then? If he wants to. It will always be his choice.
We’ve all had moments like these where we ponder what our sons or daughters might be interested in.
I think it would do us all some good to step back and encourage, guide and support our kids no matter the activity or sport they choose. I might be a rookie when it comes to parenting since I only have a toddler, but these steps have become incredibly important to me.
I know it won’t always be easy, but I hope it’s something that my son will see in me.
