Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.