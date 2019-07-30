Among my favorite interviews for the Informer were several done with immigrants in Derby, people who have gone through the documentation necessary to be here and become citizens. In all these cases, they were hard-working people who ran successful businesses helping grow Derby’s economy.
Americans certainly love legal immigrants who love America like they do. Years ago, I went to a naturalization ceremony and was moved as I watched streams of tears cascade down the faces of our new citizens. But their journey was done in an orderly fashion and within a process.
What most Americans don’t like, I believe, is the current chaos and disorder at our southern border.
That’s a hot-button topic and it will be during the national political cycle now underway.
That is especially true for Republicans, who outnumber Democrats in Derby and Sedgwick County.
According to the Pew Research Center, illegal immigration is the highest-ranked issue among GOP voters, as 75 percent say it is “a very big problem.” Democrats don’t rank it as high, but it’s still an issue of contention for them.
I found that out recently when I attempted to have a polite conversation with a woman who, like at least one presidential candidate, basically advocates open borders for our country.
I pointed out that there are, according to a recent Gallup poll, more than 750 million people who would migrate if they could, with about 158 million of them wanting to come to the United States.
It’s a staggering figure that would quickly push our population close to a half billion people. She informed me in no uncertain terms that I was a “racist” and “bigot” for suggesting that laws be followed.
People were just escaping violence, she said, but I pointed out that at least four major U.S. cities have murder rates as high as large Central American cities, according to Worldatlas.com, and chances of being murdered in St. Louis are higher than those places.
That’s not what she wanted to hear and the discussion went nowhere.
Sure, people from other countries have a legal right to apply for asylum, but there are strict guidelines and seeking refuge from their local criminals isn’t one of them, according to legal site Nolo.com. Neither is just wanting a better job or economic opportunity. Many, however, are doing just that.
And the practice of “catch and release,” in which asylum seekers are given a future court date in which many won’t show, doesn’t work.
I truly feel sorry for people caught in this vicious cycle, who often are exploited by smugglers. I’m sure most of them would love to stay at home with a good job in a corruption-free country, which is what must be achieved to end the massive problem. It’s not impossible. Other countries have been turned around.
But there’s political hay to be made.
Let’s be real: if the masses of people at the border were likely to become citizens and vote for Republicans, Democrats would have the border sealed and a massive wall built in short order. Likewise, Republicans are in no mood to admit people who are likely Democratic voters.
Political gain is part of the difficult mess, which includes an estimated 11 million people here illegally. Their lack of legal status grates at the nerves of citizens who follow the law and think others should, too.
Some of those upset people are recent legal immigrants who spent their time, money and energy to get here via the system and now see others simply cutting in line.
However, advocates for undocumented people say the laws “are broken.” OK, then work on changing laws, not breaking them. And if Congress refuses to address them, which it has, then maybe it’s time for a national referendum to get the job done.
Our Congressman representing Derby, Ron Estes, has said that he is not in favor of “providing amnesty or incentivizing anyone to break the law.” He also said that, “We must fix our broken immigration system with compassion and by supporting the rule of law.”
We’ll see what his opponents have to say as Derby’s voters go to the polls in next year’s election. Certainly, it’s an issue that isn’t going away anytime soon.
