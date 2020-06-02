About six weeks ago I began to wonder where we were headed with the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and why. The reported numbers for some reason seemed a bit strange to me and I felt it was time to quit listening to the television talking heads and our government officials.
So, to verify whether or not the tension and stress of the pandemic was worth it, I implemented my own research process based on the facts only. With that I formed an opinion.
My final conclusion is the event, with the help of some hysteria in the national media, has been blown out of proportion.
My primary concern was the home front, Sedgwick County specifically. So, while I did stay connected to what was going on in Kansas and other parts of the country, my focus was Sedgwick County and Derby.
Looking at the most current numbers, as of Monday, 601 cases have been reported in Sedgwick County. The population in Sedgwick County is over 516,000. So, after a nearly two-month lockdown period the infected cases versus the population is only .001 percent.
Of those 601 cases 432 of them have recovered. To date that is a 72 percent recovery rate, which will likely increase to an even higher percentage in the weeks ahead. The most unfortunate statistic, of course, is the 21 deaths that have occurred in the county. On the other side of the death number, deaths reported nationwide have been far less than was ever expected in the beginning.
If you look at the numbers across the state from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment you will find out what the real culprit has been in creating new infections.
Of the state’s 10,011 coronavirus cases (out of 2.77 million people or, again, .0036 percent of the population) 44 percent of the cases are a result of cluster situations. Situations leading the way are meat packing plants with 2729 cases, correction facilities with 999 cases and long-term care facilities alone with 722 cases. Long-term care facilities account for slightly more than half of the 217 deaths in the state.
It is clear to me that the real emphasis from day one should have been much more cluster control in those areas and less overall concern with keeping the general population isolated for so long.
Certainly, a variety of factors come into play when considering if, when, and how long a lockdown should be considered. And there have been benefits to many of the practices that have been implemented to curb the virus in Kansas and Sedgwick County.
But the impact of what this pandemic and the actions of government officials will have on the local, state and national economy are what we will begin to see next.
The Payroll Protection Plan has allowed many businesses to stay afloat, not having to close entirely. But it has created a false sense of reality in their checkbooks. It’s money that is going away quickly for many, as the freebie soon ends. The kind of revenue losses many of our businesses in Derby have experienced can’t be made up in two or three months, a year, or maybe ever.
Pandemic results are never good, no matter what. But my hope is we never shut the economy down again and create total havoc in our business community like we have with the coronavirus. It hasn’t been done in past pandemics with lesser quality medical services, and it maybe should have never happened now either.
Every citizen and business should judge and take personal responsibility. Take that action as we move forward, but let’s live like we are alive, as was intended.
