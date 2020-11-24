Dear Doctors: Our grandmother, 91, fell and broke her hip. She had a partial hip replacement. I’ve read hip fractures are dangerous for older adults. Can you explain why?
Dear Reader: A hip fracture is a serious, yet common outcome when an older adult has a fall. It occurs due to the progressive decrease in bone mass that often affects people as they age. Another risk for hip fracture is osteoporosis, a skeletal disease marked by a loss of bone density, which leaves bones porous, thin and brittle.
Because of the hormonal changes that occur during menopause, women are at increased risk of developing osteoporosis (men can develop osteoporosis as well).
Unfortunately, a hip fracture in older adults can contribute to poor outcomes, including an increased risk of death. A number of factors play a role, including age, sex, and health problems before the fracture, such as cardiovascular, pulmonary or neurological issues; diabetes; declining cognition or frailty.
Most hip fractures adults require surgery to restore mobility and to manage pain. This puts patients at risk for post-surgical complications, including infection, blood clots in lungs or legs, bedsores, urinary tract infection and pneumonia. Recovery for older adults can take months, often leading to further loss of muscle mass, which increases risk of a subsequent fall. Due to the length of recovery, a hip fracture also often leads to a decrease in independence.
Following surgery, physical therapy starts almost immediately. It’s an important part of recovery. Not only does therapy help patients regain mobility, but also helps prevent more serious complications associated with being immobilized, such as infection, blood clots or pneumonia. Proper nutrition, with adequate protein, also plays a role in recovery. So does occupational therapy. It keeps the patient mentally and emotionally engaged, and can lessen the risk of depression.
One crucial factor that can go overlooked is pain management. Make sure your grandmother’s pain levels are being clearly communicated, and that her health care providers are responding appropriately. It’s useful to think of pain in terms of a scale of 1-to-10, and important for her to communicate to her doctors and nurses what she is experiencing.
Many older adults won’t return to their same level of activity and independence following a fracture. Your family should be prepared to make arrangements to get your grandmother the future help she will need.
