An old idiom states that hindsight is always 20/20. That simply means we can clearly see what we should have done once we have all the information and understand everything there is to understand.
Regarding the right response to COVID-19, we cannot assuredly know how each decision will affect the trends in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths. We also do not precisely know what effect those decisions will have on the economy or the detrimental impact it may have on businesses or on the mental/emotional/physical health of people everywhere. For each decision, the consequences are numerous.
Every day I ask myself, have we been data-driven and careful to make the best decisions or have we done too much or too little? We will not really know that truth until we can look backward.
At first, we defined the goal: to protect the hospitals and keep them from becoming overwhelmed. The strategy: slow the spread and flatten the curve. My personal highest priority is to speed up test results to make them useful. The other new challenge is having enough nursing staff and PPE. What are local hospitals doing to address this concern?
Although interesting, the daily COVID-19 case counts are not the most important data. The hospital status has always been my focus. We knew we would not STOP the spread. Even with every tool in the toolbox, short of a vaccination, this virus will continue to spread.
Despite the recent news, according to KDHE, Sedgwick County has had a total of 166 hospitalizations, with 36 of those needing ICU care, and 9 of those needing a ventilator. The state reports there are 1,205 ICU beds in the state with 1,081 ventilators. They report further that statewide, hospitals have used 65 ICU beds and 21 ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Unfortunately, the local hospitals are reluctant to provide hospitalization details directly to the County Board of Health. Regardless, we could surmise that local hospitals have about 18% of those statewide beds and ventilators since we have about 18% of the state’s population.
I am not dismissing the importance of respecting this virus. I will continue to encourage people to make a personal choice to help reduce the spread by washing hands, socially distancing, and wearing a mask when near other people. The County issued a mask order two weeks ago and that should be showing up in the data now. Should we close bars and nightclubs? Should we prohibit elective surgeries once again? Should schools delay their start? There are plenty of other options too. What should we do? The difference of opinion is as wide as the empty beaches.
One thing is for sure. I cannot wait for 2020 to be in the rearview mirror.
