In April, you received a letter with your water bill about floodplain management. Why should you care about floodplains? Well, if you are a homeowner or thinking about buying a home in Derby, you will want to find out if your home sits in a floodplain.
As the Assistant Utilities Manager, floodplain management and education is one of my jobs. I can assist you with finding out if a property is in the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) as shown on the City’s Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM). I can provide information such as depth of flooding in an area, past flood problems in the area and copies of Elevation Certificates on buildings built in the floodplain, if available. Call me at 788-0301 to see if you are in a floodplain. The flood maps and flood protection references are also available at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove.
The City can provide a handout on the flood insurance purchase requirement to help people who need a loan for a property in the SFHA. If you don’t have flood insurance, talk to your insurance agent. Homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover damage from floods; however, because the City of Derby participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, you may purchase a separate flood insurance policy. This insurance is backed by the federal government and is available to everyone, even for properties that have flooded. For more information, visit fema.gov/national-flood-insurance-program.
Some people have purchased flood insurance because it was required by the bank when they got a mortgage or home improvement loan. These policies normally cover the building’s structure and not the contents. There is usually more damage to the furniture and contents than to the structure itself. Make sure you have contents coverage. Flood insurance covers all surface floods. If your flooding problem is caused or aggravated by sewer backup, check out a sewer backup rider to your homeowner’s insurance policy. Flood insurance is not effective until 30 days after purchase.
To protect a building from flood damage, keep the water away by re-grading your lot or constructing a small floodwall or earthen berm. Please remember, call us before you build on, alter, re-grade or fill on your property. A permit may be needed to ensure projects do not cause problems for surrounding properties.
We are here to help you and answer your questions. Feel free to reach out to me at 788-0301 or tonykoerner@derbyweb.com.
