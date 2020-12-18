I am taking a little risk by expounding on smatterings of good news. By the time you read this, the numbers might change trajectory. Nevertheless, I do think we should recognize good news when we see it.
Before Thanksgiving, we heard pleas from leaders everywhere asking us to help slow the spread of COVID by reducing our gatherings. We love the holidays with all their social gatherings, of course, but many of us chose to help by doing things differently and creatively this year … and it shows.
The fear was that we would see a spike in COVID cases resulting in an influx of critical patients to the over-burdened medical system. Thankfully, those fears appear to have been adverted somewhat. The latest hospital numbers have not risen but have marginally taped downward, just a little. That is good.
I also study what I call the “Infectious Rate” which is simply a 2-week rolling total number of people that have contracted the virus. The infectious rate is back down to where it was about a month ago. That trend line peaked about a week before Thanksgiving. That is good.
There are other good things to consider. Governor Kelly intends for the majority of the Kansas population to have an opportunity for inoculation before the summer. With that, we should see some welcome help for those healthcare providers. Secondly, the weather will warm up and the daylight will extend so people will spend more time outdoors. I hope that this combination along with the vaccinations will get us very close to an endpoint. That is great.
Let me commend this community – you are doing a great job. We have never been through a pandemic before. Our greatest challenges are cold weather and holiday gatherings but we have already proven that we can win. The leaders that warned us about Thanksgiving gatherings did say, however, that Christmas would have more risk than Thanksgiving. That is because the holiday lasts longer and people stay longer.
To borrow some football analogy, halftime is over. The game has become more challenging than we would like but we are winning. We heard early on that this COVID pandemic would overwhelm us if we were not careful. We made many strategic plays and we are making first downs. We have scored some points. Our opponent is strong, our defense is tired and our offense is running out of ideas. We have some big players to contend with but we think we can outsmart them. Be encouraged because we appear to be winning. Soon, we will claim the victory and we can talk about it for the rest of our lives.
Let us celebrate Christmas differently this year. If you want to help us win through this Christmas season, give the gift that says we care so deeply for others that we celebrate creatively and responsibly.
