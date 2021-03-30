Heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things. They don’t have superpowers; they’re not invisible; but they are brave enough to stand up and do what is needed. As CEO of Rock Regional Hospital, I am fortunate to witness real heroes daily and in particular throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The physicians and staff at Rock Regional are real heroes and have risen to this pandemic’s challenge. They have worked countless hours, constantly donned and doffed the appropriate personal protective equipment, have provided emotional support for patients who were unable to have visitors, and put their health and well-being on the line to care for the most vulnerable patients. These unprecedented times have caused us to change the way we think, operate, communicate, and the way we deliver care. Together, our staff has maintained a steadfast commitment to patient care and achieved several significant accomplishments despite uncertain times.
As hospitalizations continue to decline and more in our community become vaccinated, there is reason to be optimistic. Businesses are opening, friends and families are gathering, kids are in school, and community events are back on the calendar. We hope very soon to allow full access to visitors and the community at Rock Regional Hospital and serve even more patients and families.
I’m looking forward to reading news articles that are not about COVID. During the pandemic, Derby has come together as a community to support its businesses and citizens. Post-COVID, let’s continue to work together because together, everyone is stronger.
It’s hard to believe that next month will mark the second anniversary of Rock Regional Hospital. We have served and will continue to serve Derby as a community hospital. Our governing board consists of local physicians and citizens who represent this community to ensure we provide quality healthcare services that align with its people’s needs. In the short two years that we have been open, Rock Regional Hospital has already provided care and medical services to thousands of patients. We look forward to caring for many more in the future and being the hospital this community can be proud of and trust with their healthcare needs. Our commitment is reflected in our mission to “Improve the health and well-being of the individuals, families, and communities we serve.” Rock Regional Hospital is all-in on Derby. We appreciate the support of the community as we work to fulfill this commitment.
