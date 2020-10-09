Leaves and temperatures are falling. It’s October in Kansas, perhaps our most beautiful month. In my little slice of Derby, it’s also the time I say goodbye to my summer victory garden. I wrote in May about planting a “victory garden” as an antidote to the uncertainty and isolation of COVID-19 and my garden served our family well. But, to quote Robert Frost, nothing gold can stay, so it’s time to say goodbye.
This vegetable garden was a spur-of-the-moment spirit-booster that we plopped down in the middle of the yard, tearing out a truly horrific patch of crabgrass to do so. I rationalized with my husband that we would be no worse off come fall and the ground would be ready for whatever was next. My intention was always that this garden exist for a single summer. This knowledge was strangely liberating for a perfectionist and long-term planner like me. There would be no grand plans, nor improvements done for next year, nor ideas postponed in hopes that I could improve on them later. Instead, there was presence, mindfulness, appreciation. The experience of each day was sufficient. The garden gave me a way to focus this appreciation, cultivating my mind along with the soil.
There were pestilences. There were times of drought and times when the soil was soggy with too much moisture. There were plants that thrived (including an impressive variety of weeds), and others that failed. In addition to the grasshoppers, squash bugs, white flies, aphids, and other pests, there were praying mantises, toads, garden spiders, ladybugs, and so many beautiful butterflies and bees. In short, there was struggle and death, and there was also beauty and life.
This garden was a distraction from the woes of the world. It was also a way for me to bide time while I waited to see what was next. Somehow, back in May, it seemed like surely we would have things figured out come fall. Spoiler alert: we don’t. But, I am strangely at peace with removing the garden anyway. Already there is fresh sod where once there were tomatoes and beans.
In a way, growing this summer garden has been a living meditation on mortality. Or, if that’s too big and heavy, a meditation on presence. Everything has a season, and this one has ended. I don’t know what’s next, but it has been a sweet summer savoring cherry tomatoes fresh from the vine, and watching with my son as butterflies flit between flowers. The fruits of our labor stock our pantry and freezer, but one day in February those preserved vegetables will be gone, too. That’s okay. After all, “to plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow,” and my hope in tomorrow has only been strengthened during this time.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.