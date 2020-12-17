The strength of a community nourishes and enriches our lives, and this is especially evident in our school system. When we all say, “Green is Magic,” we should realize that this is the case not only from the efforts of our staff and students, but also from the support of our community. Every day I see people in our community pouring their energy into our mission of creating a tomorrow that is better than today by ensuring all students continually grow and learn.
I would like to thank our community for supporting our children and our families. Because of the many partnerships and numerous avenues of community support our children have an experience like no other. People in Derby care and they value education. It has been that way for as long as I can remember. There is something here for everyone, and I feel blessed by the ways people in this community have shaped and touched my soul.
Growing up in Derby, I recall our local newspaper not only informing our community about important events and significant developments, but showcasing successes and celebrating accomplishments, building community pride and encouraging collaboration, support and partnerships. I recall the many opportunities offered to families through the public library, local churches, the DRC and small businesses. The Derby Police and Fire Departments were actively involved in partnerships with our schools and the Chamber of Commerce worked to welcome new people into our community, including teachers and school support staff. This continues today, and our city has continued to evolve over time as organizations such as the Rotary Club, the Derby Community Foundation and the Derby Education Foundation have formed partnerships leading to initiatives and visions that truly enhance our experience and our lives. There are local businesses offering diverse and individualized support throughout our community. Their impact is immeasurable.
Recently, several patrons rallied together to launch an initiative called DEEDS, Derby Embracing and Encouraging District Staff. They have one simple goal, and that is to remind the USD260 staff of the broad community support for public education here in Derby. People in Derby truly care, and they value a strong, well rounded, comprehensive education. Because of this, our kids win. To the citizens of Derby, I want to reach out with immense gratitude for the impact you have, the unique experience you provide for our children and families, and the work you do to help us reach our vision: every student, every day, preparing for the future.
(0) comments
