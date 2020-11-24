Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, a day dedicated to being grateful. Even though it’s 2020, we can still count our blessings…and we really should. Taking time to recount our blessings is therapeutic and good for our mental health. Don’t listen to the gloomy Guses that tell us there is nothing to be thankful for this year. Even in loss, we can find things for which we can be thankful if we try.
The Thanksgiving holiday likely conjures up memories of family and feasts and football. There is nothing wrong with having those warm, fuzzy feelings. Hopefully, we spend some time feeling thankful for the things our lives include.
But thankfulness should not just be a feeling. I liken it to receiving a gift but not sending a thank-you card. You may like and appreciate the gift but unless you take the time to appreciate the person that sacrificed on your behalf, you have not really demonstrated gratefulness. Expressing gratitude to those that have chosen to bless us in some way should be our goal.
Perhaps I am splitting hairs when I make a distinction between thankfulness and gratitude. The word thankful is defined as being “pleased and relieved.” That sounds pretty good. But again, those are just feelings and feelings fade. To be grateful is to “show appreciation of kindness.” There is the difference. Being thankful is a feeling whereas being grateful is an action.
Gratitude requires us to stay aware of the role of others in our lives. This is different from the momentary nature of the act of a mere “thank you” or feeling thankful one day of the year. Through gratitude, we get to make sense of our lives and learn to credit our loved ones with the appreciation they deserve.
The key is keeping gratitude at the forefront of our lives. It’s not just thinking about how thankful we are to have all that we have. It’s about living out that gratitude through the simple things we do every day. Gratitude is actually the manifestation of love towards those who mean the most to you and to those that have sacrificed on our behalf.
As we head into this year’s best holiday, many are experiencing all sorts of loss stemming from COVID-19. Perhaps we are missing our family and friends. Let us focus our gratitude on those that we can as we reflect on our memories. Nonetheless, if possible, let’s initiate blessings on others and make sharing our heartfelt gratitude our mission.
