Now is the traditional time of year for my reflection on the past year in Derby. Recalling our successes and milestones always feels good, but this time it feels weird because of the ongoing pandemic. Personally, I can’t wait until 2020 is in the rearview mirror.
I guess the one good thing about 2020 is that we have so many reasons to be thankful.
I’m more thankful than ever for the many Derbyites who are healthcare professionals and others on the front line of both preventing the spread and caring for those who contracted the coronavirus. The whole community thanks you!
To teachers and everyone who has played a role in educating Derby kids – talk about re-thinking everything you have taken for granted for years! Your community respects and thanks you.
To the many Derbyites who work in public safety, you continued to protect and serve during the most difficult of times. Thank you.
What about the busy grocery retailers who showed up day after day so the rest of us could rely on purchasing food and supplies? And people working in senior care – you took care of our parents under extreme stress and uncertainty. Thank you, Derbyites.
And to everyone who’s checked on your neighbor, contributed to a food pantry or in some other way lent a helping hand, thank you.
As 2020 comes to a close, I am frustrated and tired just like you are. But I am also unwavering in my commitment to help all these people by doing what I can to prevent the spread. I wear a mask every day and keep my distance from people outside my bubble. I’m avoiding crowds and washing my hands so much you’d think I own stock in the soap company.
Doing my part to follow the directives of Dr. Minns and other public health professionals is minor compared to the contributions made by so many frontline workers. Sure, it’s a pain, but if we each do our part, we can keep our kids and our parents and our neighbors out of the hospitals and away from this wicked coronavirus. Good riddance, 2020.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.