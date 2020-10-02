Staff at the DRC is grateful for all of its customers through these “trying” times. We have worked hard to provide recreational outlets and a sense of normalcy while maintaining safe and clean environments in our programs and facilities. We have been successfully able to maintain the vast majority of our programs including summer camps, recreation centers, afterschool programs, sports leagues, aquatics and much more. We are particularly happy with the success of our programs at the new Hubbard Arts Center. We would like to highlight a few programs for you as fall gets underway.
We will have a Halloween Hullabaloo on October 17 in a safe drive-through style at the Hubbard Arts Center. Participants will enter off Madison onto Bulldog Drive. You can visit our website for drive-through entry/exit instructions. The street will be decorated for Halloween and individualized bags of candy given out. There will be additional activities that can be done from the safety of your car including crafts and voting on your favorite carved pumpkin. Bring your dogs! Treats will be provided for our furry friends. Feel free to dress up. DRC staff will be taking photos of participants and their pooches and we will post all the fun on our social media outlets.
Fall brings out the cook in all of us. Join us for October cooking classes at the Hubbard Arts Center. Adult classes include Cajun Creations every Monday Oct. 12 – Nov. 2, Mediterranean Date Night with registrations on a PER COUPLE basis on Oct. 23 and Marvelous Mexican Food will take place every Wednesday Oct. 14 – Nov. 4. For our younger chefs, Teen Chefs will be doing Street Tacos Oct. 9 from 4-6 p.m. and Young Chefs will be doing Food Around the World Oct. 13 – Nov. 3 from 4-6 p.m.
For our adult artists Sip and Paint/Get Your Paint On will be creating a Fall Bridge-scape Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Rock Painting (Mandala) will take place on Oct. 17 from 1:00-3:30 p.m. Numerous New Art series classes for ages 5-9 are starting the week of Oct 20. Ceramic Christmas Trees for ages 10-15 will be on Oct. 21 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. This class will be painting pre-produced ceramic Christmas trees that light up when complete!
As always, our Go and Gobble event on Thanksgiving is an opportunity to get a workout in before that big holiday meal. The Derby Recreation Center will be open from 8-10 a.m. the morning of Thanksgiving. Fitness classes will also be offered and the price of admission is a non-perishable food item to be donated to local food pantries.
We look forward to seeing you this fall and, as always, we are committed to fun, family-friendly safe environments for the entire community.
