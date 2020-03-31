This column was written before I realized it would be in the April Fools Day edition, so don’t get your hopes up for “funny” from me. Sorry, not my forte. Hopefully, the good folks at the Derby Informer will figure out something foolish or at least humorous for another part of the paper. The best newspaper in Kansas surely can do funny, right?! Jeff Cott, if that sounds like a challenge, well drop the mic, you betcha it is.
People who have been around me the past few weeks as international travel shut down, conferences and meetings were canceled, and then schools closed have heard me say that when others cancel and say “stay at home,” that means the people are coming home to Derby. And in times like this, I’m glad Derby is my home.
Not only does Derby have very good housing stock compared to many cities, it has excellent businesses, community spaces, and services. Isn’t it great how many people you see out walking in parks or doing chalk drawings on driveways? Gosh, even though the best Recreation Center, Library and Senior Center in the state had to close temporarily, their staff are still providing programming on their Facebook pages, preparing for summer programs, arranging Meals on Wheels, and answering their phones to assist Derbyites with information.
You picked up on that part where I said Derby has the best Recreation Center, Library and Senior Center in the state, right? Well, much data can support this wild and crazy assertion by a proud city manager, so just go ahead and repeat that statement anytime you want. #DerbyProud
Usually, Derbyites routinely fly to other states and countries for their work and leisure, and Derbyites routinely drive to Wichita and other cities for their work and entertainment. These, of course, are not usual times. Aren’t you glad Derby has so many quality businesses to meet your basic needs and limiting your drives to Wichita or ordering things online? So am I, especially now when supply chains get interrupted. #ShopLocal
This pandemic is tough partly because it requires patience (not my strong suit) and grace. Navigating boundaries of working AND living at home is way tougher than it sounds. Can I get an Amen?
Getting through this COVID-19 saga is a marathon, not a sprint. You can do it, because we can do it. We can do it, because you can do it. #CheckOnYourNeighbor
