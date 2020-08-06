The pandemic is a national and international crisis, the likes of which most of us have never experienced. Throughout the spring, friends and neighbors repeatedly emphasized that they wanted to “let kids be kids” and tried to preserve a sense of normalcy. Now, the phrase “things might look a little different” is the one on repeat, most often in my inbox as advertisers try to hedge their bets about what items you may or may not need.
We have adapted in many ways to the need for social distance without sacrificing too many traditions by scaling back or postponing celebrations, doing drive-by parties, hosting video game nights, and beginning to learn how to learn, work, exercise, and socialize virtually. We all hoped that the turmoil caused by COVID-19 would go away. It’s not gone yet, and I’m increasingly of the mind that there is little point to pretending that life is normal when our children (at least, all but the very youngest) know it is anything but.
Children survived 9/11, World War II, and countless other wars, disasters, and epidemics from today on into the murky past. These traumatic events left scars, but they also molded young people in indelible ways, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, and sometimes they just molded. I understand the need for parents to try to mitigate the “worse” as much as possible, but we need to accept that this pandemic is leaving an impression on our children, like it or not.
The question is, what kind of generation is COVID-19 creating? Will today’s young people be more like the so-called “Silent Generation” of Americans born during the difficulties of the Great Depression and World War II, valuing tradition and stoically bearing up under life’s hardships? Will they absorb fear or petty selfishness, or perhaps rebel against their elders like “Generation X”? Will they live for the moment or avoid risks? Will they long to escape the domestic prison, or value simple pleasures like cooking a good meal and spending time with family? Will they be shy or eager for companionship? This is not a dichotomy, of course, but I do think it’s worth pondering the either/or possibilities.
Children are unique, and to try to generalize the reactions of a “generation” is not helpful for day-to-day living. We adults are struggling, too, but I think it’s important that we examine the example we are setting for children. Are we compassionate, patient, and graceful in the face of the unknown? Or are we rigid, panicked, and judgmental? The longer “all this” (another COVID-19-related phrase I hear a lot, usually accompanied by waving arms) goes on, it becomes less a speed-bump on a child’s developmental journey and the more it becomes a rugged trail into the wilderness. I think what may be most scary about all of this is realizing that not only do we not know what’s coming, our formative experiences will be totally different from our child’s. How do we help them navigate something that’s new to us, too? There are no easy answers, but I find taking a few deep breaths (behind a mask, of course) always helps.
