Barbeque season is one of my favorite times of the year. As I fire up my grill at home, I can’t help but think about the Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Fest taking place the second weekend of June.
City Council member Vaughn Nun and I have the pleasure of welcoming all of the BBQ teams to the event at High Park. We see many of the same faces year after year and have gotten to know many of the competitors. It’s great to greet them and welcome them to our community.
This is the city’s 10th annual event. What started as the National Barbeque Derby in 2011 is now a decade old. The event has changed over the years with name and logo updates but continues to offer fun and free family entertainment. The BBQ and Music Fest is an opportunity for families to spend time together and make lasting memories.
This year I’m looking forward to the live music on Friday and Saturday nights (June 11 and 12), along with food trucks. We will have a country band on Friday night and the return of Paramount on Saturday with an abundance of ‘80s tunes.
I’m excited about the return of the carnival as well. It will be in a different location this year to make it easy to get to and visible to visitors to Derby. The carnival will be open June 10, 11 and 12 at Field Station: Dinosaurs. We appreciate community partnerships like this to make our event successful.
There are a few activities we won’t see at the park this year due to pandemic-related concerns. Decisions were made in early 2021 to cancel the Saturday daytime events including the People’s Choice Contest, Military Appreciation Lunch and Kids Corner.
We are holding a Military Appreciation Night at Rock River Rapids on June 5 for McConnell families in lieu of the luncheon this year. The City also sends a donation to the McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center to support military families.
Thank you to our city staff, presenting sponsor Rock Regional Hospital and all of our other sponsors for making this event possible. I am looking forward to the return of our summer kick-off event.
