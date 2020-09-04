First, some background: The Derby Board of Education recently approved a gating criteria model for the district. Decisions on the gating criteria will be made by a committee of physicians, parents, district leadership and staff, Board of Education members, as well as nursing, social work and mental health representatives. The committee meets every two weeks to analyze local COVID-19 data: community trends, community criteria (an assessment of new cases), building absenteeism, and available hospital capacity. After analyzing that data, the committee decides how stringent the district’s safety precautions should be. That includes potentially going to hybrid or remote learning.
The process sounds thorough and thought out, and the committee has well-rounded representation. The problem? The committee meetings are not open to the public.
Yes, individuals are able to request access to the meeting audio so that they can listen in. That can be done by emailing the district’s board clerk (Litona Hoyt, who can be reached at lhoyt@usd260.com). But from what I’ve seen, that hasn’t been made clear to the community. And there doesn’t seem to be a good reason why the meetings can’t be open to the public, or at the very least live-streamed.
The decision to keep the meetings relatively private raises questions of transparency. That maybe wouldn’t be such a big deal if what was being decided wasn’t such a big deal. But these decisions affect the entire district – students, parents, teachers, and staff. It would make sense that the decision-making process would be put out there for everyone to see.
I have no doubt the committee wants to make the right decisions, and I’m sure they will do their best. There’s a variety of representation on the committee, and that combined expertise should reassure families, teachers and staff. It’s just worrisome that the community will not be able to peek into the process. There’s still time to change that, and I’d ask district leadership to open up these meetings to the public.
We’re in an uncertain time. The district should do anything they can to give families and teachers assurance – especially when there’s no good reason not to.
