As the Derby Recreation Commission celebrates our 40th year of operation we are thankful to continue to provide first class recreation services to our community and we are thankful for generations of support! The Mission of the Derby Recreation Commission is to “Embrace the spirit of community by creating innovative environments that promote a culture of lifelong personal growth.” For us, this means providing a full range of services so that people of all ages and interests can enjoy diverse and stimulating opportunities in their lives.
The Derby Recreation Center is a pillar in our community where people of all ages come to enjoy the vast opportunities of recreation but also come to socialize and enjoy the company of others. Because of this, we strive to have the highest quality fitness center with significant annual investments in equipment, clean, safe environments, and educated, engaged fitness staff.
Our fitness studios are bustling with multi-certified instructors who provide a variety of classes that are strategically scheduled for times of the day that work best for our clients. We have three spacious gym floors with basketball occurring all day which can also be converted into pickleball courts for the lovers of this rapidly growing sport. Racquetball courts and a new state-of-the-art cycle studio add even more opportunities to be active.
The indoor pool is open year-round and guarded by the best and most qualified lifeguards, as well as nationally certified Water Safety Instructors to teach swimming lessons. The indoor track provides great climate-controlled walking and running for your cardio needs. Families enjoy safe places for their children after school with supervised environments. The little ones can enjoy our child care area while mom and dad focus on their recreation and wellness needs.
We have many of the same amenities as well as a computer lab and a satellite Derby Public Library at our Oaklawn Activity Center. We believe the cleanliness and upkeep of our facilities is beyond compare in the Wichita area. We strive to make our facilities accessible to all with several plan options, scholarships, as well as senior and military discounts.
While recreation centers are a major part of our operations, still we’re much more. The Commission serves our community through many different facets. Not only have generations of youth and adults alike participated in DRC sports leagues but they participate in many programs that the Commission offers to young and old and everyone in between.
Various aquatic programs such as swimming lessons and family swim nights are offered at the Derby Recreation Center and Rock River Rapids. Our Community Recreation Department runs safe children’s summer camps, after-school programs, day camps, teen activities and a wide variety of activities for our special needs community.
We offer a regular variety of free, family-oriented special events in the community such as Halloween Hullabaloo, Christmas in the Park, outdoor movie nights and many more (due to COVID-19 many of these have been adjusted this year). We educate our community about chronic disease and promote wellness through our community wellness programs and our partnership with the Derby Health Collaborative.
Our newest investment in the community, the Hubbard Arts Center is off to a great start! It offers a wide pallet of art, dance and electronic media offerings. Participants can take cooking and nutrition classes in our state-of-the-art learning kitchen. The Hubbard Arts Center also boasts brand new rental spaces for special occasions and for the community to gather.
The DRC is your full-service recreation commission where the sum of all our offerings caters to the highest quality of life for all. Your investment in us is an investment in the community itself! We would like to thank you, our community, for helping us celebrate 40 years, not only as your hometown recreation commission, but as an essential part of keeping and growing Derby … together. We look forward to many more!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.