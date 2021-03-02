The Derby Recreation Commission is pleased to announce that it launched its new website and mobile app February 26, 2021. We are extremely excited about our new website and app and look forward to people using it more frequently. The primary goal was to ensure citizens can find services and programs more easily.
The website www.derbyrec.com underwent a four-month review and re-design. The website has easily accessible program registration, fitness class schedules, and rentals as well as a cleaner, easier layout to navigate.
Derby citizens and members of the DRC will be able to view the latest happenings from the DRC, update their membership, view fitness class schedules more easily, and register for programs on their phone in a mobile-friendly version and within the app. Users can sign up to be notified by text or email about specific programs and events. To download the app, visit your app store on Android or Apple and search for “DerbyRec Go.”
With the new website and app launch, the DRC increases its community engagement and enhances communication with the local community.
The DRC has numerous program options for the kids during spring break. The DRC will offer Camp DRC March 15-19 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center. Kids will have many activities including games, art and craft projects, and swimming at the DRC. There will also be cooking camps for youth ranging from ages 7-17 during that week, with two-hour classes being offered Monday through Thursday covering a variety of recipes and techniques. The week culminates with the Teen Baking Showcase sponsored by the Butler County College Hospitality and Culinary Arts Program on March 19. Teams of two will be provided with a stock set of ingredients and will be allowed to add up to five ingredients to create their best baked masterpiece. The dishes will then be reviewed by a panel similar to your favorite TV shows to select a winner. For the more athletically minded the DRC will hold a 3-on-3 basketball tournament March 16. Age brackets are grades 5-6 and 7-8. You can register them for these and other programs using the app or the website by clicking on the program registration button.
As always, much more information is available in our program guide, on the website or App. Our DRC staff is always available to field specific questions as well.
We encourage you to check out the new website and sign up for the App to stay engaged and take advantage of all our offerings at the DRC. The DRC Spring Program Guide will be online and in mailboxes about March 1.
