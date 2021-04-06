Dec. 5, 2016.
I walked into Derby High School for the first time as the new sports editor and digital web manager for the Derby Informer. It was team picture day for its winter athletes, giving me a chance to put faces to a handful of names I had previously heard.
It took less than six hours for me to understand the monster that is Derby sports and that I was embarking on serving as the beat writer for arguably one of the most dominant schools in Kansas.
Six months later, I chose to make Derby my home. Roughly four years and 1,800 online uploads later, it’s time to say goodbye.
Since first putting the Informer on my resumé, I’ve seen five state championships hoisted and countless AVCTL-I crowns. As I embark on my final week at the newspaper, I wanted to take the opportunity to recognize a handful of Derby’s finest moments since that December day.
• The coaches. Yes, I’m bringing them up first. I’ve known most of them long enough to know they won’t like being the first topic of discussion. Talent aside, Derby is beyond fortunate to have the coaches it has assembled. Take a moment to share a word of appreciation with them; it won’t go unnoticed.
• Derby’s athletes have excelled on some of the game’s biggest and brightest stages. Kennedy Brown became the first Kansas girl to be named to the McDonald’s All-American Game. Megan Keil is a two-time All American with Missouri swimming. Triston Wills won a medal at the Pac-12 Wrestling Championships as a redshirt freshman. I don’t know if we realize truly how hard these kids have worked to stand among the best in their respective sports.
• Derby football since I arrived? A 46-4 record, four state appearances and three state championships. It’s one of the best runs for any sport in Kansas history and it is truly extraordinary.
• Lady Panther basketball is an underappreciated program in the Derby sports scene. It is one of only 12 girls’ programs in state history to qualify for 21 or more state tournaments. While Jodie Karsak prepares to hand the reins off to a new coach, she deserves to be commended for what she has done with this program over the last eight years.
• Get out to High Park. The longest active state streak in Class 6A softball resides in Derby and the program is poised for another big year in 2021.
• Since 2001-2002, no 6A school has more top-five finishes at state wrestling than Derby. You only have to utter the name Bill Ross one time to an opposing coach and you instantly see the respect he holds among his peers. He’d be the first to give all the credit to his kids and the families inside his program, but the longtime coach deserves a tip of the cap for the work he has done inside the wrestling room.
Last but not least, take a few nights to go watch a sporting event that doesn’t include a friend or family member. Far too many Derby sports are played in front of sparse crowds and these kids deserve to be recognized.
Until next time Derby, thank you for making my stay so special. I look forward to staying connected with as many of you as possible as I take the next steps in my career.
