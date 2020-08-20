I can still remember the day in mid-March that I received the phone call telling me that school buildings in Kansas would be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It literally took my breath away. Having started as the Director of Operations in October 2019, I was still finding my footing in the school district, and now we were all facing unprecedented challenges.
These challenges would go on to redefine who essential workers are in our communities. As it turned out for the Operations Department at Derby Public Schools, providing lunches was the first challenge that we addressed head on. Almost immediately the USDA changed their rules and allowed the summer food program to be extended. This allowed lunches, and later breakfasts, to be served without income or residency requirements to children between the ages of 1 and 18.
Having never been faced with the challenge of providing meals in times like these, the group quickly found a way to efficiently and safely have parents pull through a line in their cars and pick up meals for their children. The first lunches were served on March 23 at our district’s Central Kitchen and Oaklawn Elementary, with Wineteer Elementary coming online the next week.
Over the coming weeks, the program continued to grow and breakfast was added. At its peak, 3,600 meals were served daily. The highest traffic location was the Central Kitchen, which many days served over 900 meals in just 90 minutes. That equates to one meal every six seconds – a pace that many fast food restaurants would have trouble matching.
It has been amazing to watch these essential workers band together to provide this amazing service to our community. Within the school district, workers from throughout the Operations Department (food service, maintenance, transportation, grounds and custodial) all worked together to make sure our families had essential food during the school shutdown and summer break.
Additionally, the Junior ROTC students from Derby High School were on-site every single day helping with lunch distribution. I would like all our community to give a big “Thank You” to all of these people who worked tirelessly for our community during these unprecedented times!
