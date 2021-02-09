After 23 years of service, our Youth Services Coordinator, Carri Fry, has retired. Carri has been a part of the Derby Public Library’s many metamorphoses from the facility’s humble iterations to its now grand and growing infrastructure.
When Carri first joined the library’s team, only two employees worked in Youth Services, and due to circumstance, Carri found herself as the head of the department within a few years of employment. At her retirement, she managed a team of four and supervised that team through facilitation of programs for all ages.
Carri has seen the library’s Summer Reading Program evolve from just a few hundred finishers to the massive institution that it is today, with thousands of sign-ups and finishers and a prize package rivaling some of the country’s top libraries.
When she was hired as the youth services assistant in 1997, the Derby Public Library was a much smaller organization with barely enough room for preschool story time.
The library, she says, “has grown substantially. I was fortunate to take part in the campaign, design, and move to our new facility in 2009. And with this new building, we were able to expand the number and scope of the programs we offer the community.”
When Carri reflects upon some of her greatest achievements, many examples come to mind.
“I take great pride in the Arlee Killion Early Literacy Area and StoryWalk Derby. The Early Literacy Area was made possible by a generous gift from Arlee’s children. I had the privilege to design and implement this addition to the library in 2016.
“I also had the opportunity, in collaboration with the Derby Health Collaborative, City of Derby, and other community sponsors, to bring StoryWalk Derby to High Park in 2017.”
When Carri recalls some of her fondest memories, it really all goes back to the children.
“Working with children – from a newborn infant’s first library experience, to seeing preschool children have so much fun in story time, to watching them fall in love with books and reading, to the teenagers who feel like they belong here.”
When looking to the future, Carri recommends new librarians to “find a specialization in the field, especially within Youth Services. Focus on a particular age group or demographic, and incorporate learning into your everyday life. Be a lifelong learner.”
Carri’s last day at the library was Jan. 29. Join us in thanking her for her years of service by commenting on her retirement post on our Facebook page (it’s pinned at the top of the page).
You can also read a more in-depth version of this column on our blog and leave a comment for Carri there as well. You can find the blog post here:
