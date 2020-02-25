“Anything worth doing is worth doing right.” This quote from the late, great Hunter S. Thompson keeps coming to mind as I think about the idea of work.
It refers both to the idea of excellence in what we do and to the idea that there are things simply not worth doing. What these things are is up to each of us to find out. For some of us, the finding may actually be more difficult than the doing.
For Thompson, there didn’t seem to be anything not worth doing, except maybe the expected. He lived fast and hard, often under the influence of drugs and alcohol and with a feverish spirit that comes through in his writing. As far as I can tell, he did it all right – even if by doing it right, he was doing wrong.
As he said in the first pages of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” he had “an obligation to cover the story, for good or ill.”
This month, I’m reading a book with my dad and my brother about excellence and work and faith. The book is called “Master of One” and is written by Jordan Raynor, a Christian author and entrepreneur.
While Raynor and Thompson would disagree on much, they likely would agree on the general idea of excellence in work. Raynor argues that mastering one vocation is a better path toward excellence in work than the alternative, bouncing between passions and pursuits.
While I have my reservations about Raynor’s recommended path, I do agree with the premise that excellence is a worthy pursuit for anyone. I also agree with Thompson’s notion that anything that isn’t worth doing well should probably be cut out, leaving the rest for us to do with the highest quality and care.
So how do we determine what’s worth doing well, and what needs to be cut out? I’m still trying to figure that out for myself, but I’m starting to think fear is an indicator to follow rather than a warning to heed.
Fear isn’t telling us that certain vocations, ideas or projects need to be cut out. Instead, it often points to the ones most worthy of our pursuit. If we aren’t scared of them, they probably don’t matter to us. They could come or go, succeed or fail and we’re not affected. The important projects, however, are scary precisely because they’re important.
Steven Pressfield, author of the amazing book on creativity, “The War of Art,” says it like this: “The more scared we are of a work or calling, the more sure we can be that we have to do it.”
To put the ideas of Thompson and Pressfield together, the things we’re most scared of are likely the things that are most worth doing – the things that add the most value to our lives as workers and doers. And if they’re worth doing, they’re worth doing right.
