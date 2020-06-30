Fireworks season is here. A time to get together with family and friends, celebrate our country’s independence and, for many, shoot fireworks.
During the fireworks season, an average of 25 Americans will lose their lives due to fireworks-related incidents. There are more than 10,000 emergency room visits.
A majority of incidents involve legal fireworks, but oftentimes used improperly. Sparklers are one of the most common fireworks that cause burns. Most burns are minor, but improperly used sparklers can cause serious injuries. Roman Candles are another commonly misused firework. Misuse can result in the loss of fingers or even limbs, many times involving young kids.
Many fireworks injuries occur in children years of age 10 or younger. A responsible adult needs to have their attention fully focused on the young kids shooting fireworks. Follow the manufacture recommendations to limit the potential of injury or death. I highly encourage parents and adults to set an example and always have a water source nearby.
Fire departments see an increase in fire activity around the July 4 holiday as well. One of the main reasons is the improper disposal of used fireworks. It’s not unusual for the fire department to respond to trash barrel fires. Many times, the trash containers are close enough to a house or a garage to catch it on fire. Please place fireworks debris in a fire proof or hot ash bucket and water down the fireworks. We also recommend that you clear your gutters of dried leaves even if you aren’t planning to set off fireworks.
We wish you a safe and happy July 4 celebration. In case things don’t go as planned, please know that we will be there to help. You can reach us by calling 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.