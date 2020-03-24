As I’m writing this, a lot is still uncertain about the true impact of coronavirus, so forgive me if any of this seems dated. Facts are changing constantly and our lives are following suit. Nevertheless, jobs have been lost, classes have been canceled and loved ones have been taken away.
It impacts us all differently, yet simultaneously. Some of us are now jobless. Some of us are now hospitalized, and some of us are now in self-isolation. This isn’t just true for Derby or Wichita or even just the United States. It’s true of being a human being in 2020.
The financial cost is still unfathomable, and the cost to our collective psyche will probably be felt for years.
But there’s still an opportunity in the midst of the chaos.
My wife has been saying, “this is a magnifying glass.” It shows us what we value, what we fear to lose, how prepared we are to lose it, and how we approach the chaos life sometimes mercilessly hurls our way.
It reveals our worries, and how irrelevant they suddenly seem in the midst of a crisis. It reveals our need for community, our need for connection and our need for joy.
But the magnifying glass is only revealing if we choose to use it.
As Americans – and twenty-first century humans – we prefer ourselves distracted. We stay busy with work, hobbies, social media, school, planning and social outings. But many of these distractions have been melted away as we’re faced with isolation and quarantine.
Of course, we can find new things to fill that role, or we can embrace the opportunity to see what we have left – without the distractions, without the busyness, without the obligations and constant goings on.
Maybe there’s some much-needed mental housekeeping to do. Maybe we embrace those around us – our family, our community – even if it is from six feet away. Maybe we take the time to do what we’ve always been too busy to do: Write that poem, read that book, learn that new skill. Maybe all we do is reflect; be in the moment, good and bad.
This time is unique. Coronavirus will become history, and will possibly reshape many aspects of our society. The opportunity is there to prepare ourselves for whatever happens next.
For updated information on the coronavirus in the U.S., visit https://www.cdc.gov/. If you’re needing someone to talk with in this time of uncertainty and isolation, check out online resources like https://www.talkspace.com/ or https://www.betterhelp.com/.
